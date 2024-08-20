LSPedia partners with Pharma Logistics on supply chain efficiency

LSPedia and Pharma Logistics announced a strategic partnership to transform the pharmaceutical supply chain.

LSPedia, a SaaS solution leader, offers global product traceability. Pharma Logistics provides pharmaceutical reverse distribution. Pharma Logistics’ offerings ensure efficient and safe handling of pharmaceutical products throughout their end-of-life cycle. LSPedia brings to the partnership the OneScan solution for achieving complete compliance with FDA regulations. It delivers a transparent view of the pharmaceutical supply chain with real-time product tracing data. It seamlessly integrates with hospital and pharmacy systems to reduce redundant product scanning, streamline recall management and mitigate the risk of drug shortages.

The companies want to offer turnkey compliance, unprecedented data visibility and robust supply chain efficiency.

In the partnership, LSPedia and Pharma Logistics expect to provide a 360-degree view of the pharmaceutical supply chain. They hope to give pharmaceutical companies a single, trusted source of information to make informed business decisions faster and with greater confidence.

“We are delighted to offer LSpedia’s OneScan solution to our pharmacy customers. Our customers have consistently highlighted the challenge of managing complex DSCSA compliance requirements and ensuring accurate product traceability. By integrating OneScan, we are addressing these critical pain points and making advanced compliance technology more accessible,” said David A. Hargraves, CEO of Pharma Logistics. “This partnership enables us to provide a more seamless, efficient, and reliable solution, empowering our customers to stay ahead in the ever-evolving regulatory landscape.”