Lotte Biologics, Merck partner to expand biopharma manufacturing

Lotte Biologics and Merck recently signed a strategic partnership deal for biopharmaceutical manufacturing and process development.

Through the agreement, Merck and Lotte Biologics will ensure the supply of essential raw materials and solutions for biopharmaceutical development and production, establish a stable supply chain system for raw materials, and develop a support system for the Bio Venture Initiative within the Songdo Bio Campus in South Korea.

The collaboration builds on the two companies’ 2022 agreement to expand the Syracuse Bio Campus Plant operations. That deal included a plant expansion, manufacturing solutions, and workforce training in the U.S.

“This collaboration with Merck is significant as it represents a win-win strategy that will help South Korea become a global leader in biopharmaceuticals beyond Songdo and Daejeon. We will strive to make Lotte Biologics a key player in the global CDMO market through this active partnership with Merck,” Lotte Biologics CEO Lee Won-jik said in a news release.

Merck recently invested more than €300 million in a new bioprocessing production center in Daejeon, South Korea. The new site is one of the most significant investments by Merck’s Life Science business in the Asia-Pacific region.

“With decades of presence in this fast-growing region, we are committed to driving scientific progress that impacts life and health. We are proud of the impact we are creating in South Korea and look forward to strengthening our collaboration with Lotte Biologics,” Sebastian Arana, executive VP of Merck Global Process Solutions Business, said.

Lotte Biologics aims to meet global regulatory quality standards by establishing a biopharmaceutical production base. It began construction of Bio Plant 1 in Songdo, Incheon last March and wants GMP approval to commence operations by the second half of 2026.