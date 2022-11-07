Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has announced that it would commercialize its Tempo personalized diabetes management platform in the U.S. before the end of 2022. The company anticipates full nationwide availability of the platform in 2023.

Designed for adults with type 1 and 2 diabetes, the platform includes the Tempo Smart Button, a compatible app, and the Tempo Pen prefilled insulin pen. The Bluetooth-enabled smart button provides the app with custom insulin dose data. Lilly bills the technology as a ‘personalized diabetes management platform.’

The reusable Smart Button is a medical device that works with the company’s disposable insulin pens that won FDA approval in 2019 and 2020.

Indianapolis-based Lilly notes patients using the platform can make data-driven decisions to manage diabetes. In particular, the platform is designed to enable data sharing between adults with diabetes and healthcare providers.

The Tempo platform enables patients to receive medication reminders, educational resources and feedback on blood glucose levels.

“Lilly has over a century of knowledge of insulin and its complexities and recognizes the emotional impact of managing diabetes,” said Kevin Cammack, head of connected care at Lilly Diabetes, in a news release. “Launching this platform is an opportunity for us to more broadly support those who rely on our insulins.”

FDA cleared the Smart Button on September 16.

Lilly collaborated with Welldoc on the development of the companion app.

Lilly has worked with Dexcom (NSDQ:DXCM), Glooko, myDiabby Healthcare (Bordeaux, France) and Roche when developing the Smart Button. Lilly’s Tempo technology has compatibility with these companies’ apps outside of the United States.

In the U.S., the Tempo technology can also sync data from several manufacturers of wearable devices, including Fitbit, Garmin and Google Fit, and the Apple Health app.

The company’s shares ticked up 1.84% to $363.87 in afternoon trading.

So far this year, Lilly’s share price is up 33.91%.

The Tempo Smart Button also won CE marking on August 10.