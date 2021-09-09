Lilly prices first sustainability bond 

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) has announced its plan to issue €600 million in aggregate principal in the amount of 0.50% notes with 12-year maturity as part of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy.

In May, the company announced that it had updated its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, bolstering its investment in sustainability. The ESG strategy is based on five pillars outlined in its Sustainability Bond Framework. Those pillars including increasing access to medicines, improving lives and communities, empowering a diverse workforce, minimizing environmental impact, and operating ethically and responsibly.

“Lilly is taking another step forward in advancing our purpose of making life better for people around the world,” said Anat Ashkenazi, Lilly’s CFO, in a statement. “This sustainability bond is Lilly’s latest commitment to our ESG strategy, which is core to our mission.”

Ashkenazi took over the CFO post earlier this year.