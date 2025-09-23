Lilly to build new $6.5B API manufacturing plant in Texas

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announced today that it plans to build a new $6.5 billion manufacturing facility at Generation Park in Houston, Texas.

The planned next-generation synthetic medicine active pharmaceutical product (API) facility marks the second of four new sites Lilly plans to announce this year. It follows the announcement of a $5 billion manufacturing facility in Goochland County, Virginia, announced last week.

Earlier this year, the company announced its plans to bolster domestic medicine production across therapeutic areas. That included the building of four new pharmaceutical sites in the U.S.

In Houston, the company expects focus to center on manufacturing the company’s pipeline of small molecule medicines across therapeutic areas. Those include cardiometabolic health, oncology, immunology and neuroscience. Lilly expects to make it operational within five years, bringing 615 new high-wage jobs to the Greater Houston area. New positions include highly skilled engineers, scientists, operations personnel and lab technicians. Lilly also expects to generate 4,000 construction jobs as the site is built out and brought online.

Lilly plans to use state-of-the-art technologies including machine learning, AI, digitally integrated systems and advanced data analytics. It intends to collaborate with local universities and invest in educational initiatives across Texas to build a talent pipeline.

Notably, the company expects to manufacture orforglipron, its first oral, small molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, in Houston. It anticipates global regulatory submissions for treating obesity by the end of this year.