Lilly names accomplished immunologist to its board of directors

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has elected Mary Lynne Hedley as a new board member, starting May 15, 2022.

Hedley will serve on the board committees related to science and technology, and ethics and compliance.

Hedley is an immunologist and cancer cell biologist with substantial experience in the pharma industry.

Hedley has worked as a senior scientific fellow at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and has served as director, president and chief operating officer of Tesaro, an oncology-focused biotech company she co-founded in 2010. Tesaro commercialized Zejula (niraparib), a PARP inhibitor used for ovarian cancer, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal cancer. GSK acquired Tesaro in 2019 for more than $5 billion.

In 2017, Hedley was awarded an EY Entrepreneurs of the Year Overall National Award.

Hedley has also held senior roles at the biotech Abraxis BioScience and Eisai Corp. of North America.

“I am delighted to welcome Dr. Mary Lynne Hedley to the Lilly Board of Directors,” said David A. Ricks, Lilly CEO, in a press release. “Mary Lynne has valuable expertise in oncology and the pharmaceutical industry more broadly. Her experience in founding, scaling, and leading biotechnology companies will add tremendous technological and leadership insight to our board.”