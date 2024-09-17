Lilly expands manufacturing footprint in Ireland

Eli Lilly and Co. recently announced that it’s spending $1 billion to expand its Limerick, Ireland, manufacturing site.

The goal of the expansion, announced Sept. 12, is to increase the production of biologic active ingredients, including those for the company’s recently approved treatment for early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease. The company announced in July that the FDA has approved Kisunla (donanemab-azbt, 350 mg/20 mL once-monthly injection for IV infusion), an amyloid plaque-targeting therapy that could be stopped when amyloid plaques are removed.

“Alzheimer’s disease is a devastating diagnosis for both the patient and for their loved ones, along with having a huge burden on society,” Anne E. White, EVP and president of Lilly Neuroscience, said in a news release. “The treatments we will make here in Limerick offer the potential to be able to slow the progression of the disease and make life better for millions of people around the world.”

Here’s more from Lilly about the Limerick project:

“Today’s announcement brings Lilly’s total Limerick investment to $2 billion, doubling the investment the company announced in March 2023. Advanced technologies such as machine learning, AI and automated robotics and systems at the site will enable right-first-time execution, all in support of the safe and reliable supply of medicines. As a part of this expansion, Lilly will create another 150 jobs for highly skilled workers in Limerick such as engineers, scientists, quality assurance professionals and operations personnel, for a total of 450 employees. Lilly initially announced the Limerick site in 2022 and broke ground in March 2023. Production of biologic active ingredients for Lilly medicines is on track to start in 2026.”

Lilly is engaged in a major expansion project

Lilly has also unveiled its new $800 million facility expansion in Kinsale, Ireland. The expanded Kinsale site started making medicines last year to meet demand for Lilly’s latest diabetes and obesity treatments. For example, last year, Lilly made Zepbound (tirzepatide) available in the U.S. for treating obesity in adults; Zepbound activates both GIP and GLP-1 hormone receptors.

The additional investment in Ireland is part of Lilly’s major manufacturing expansion. The Indianapolis-based company has spent more than $20 billion since 2020 to build, expand and acquire manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Europe.

“These investments will boost the production of some of our medicines, helping millions of people with diabetes, obesity and Alzheimer’s disease live the healthiest lives possible,” said Edgardo Hernandez, EVP and president of Lilly Manufacturing Operations. “We won’t stop there — these state-of-the-art facilities will also be equipped to support our promising pipeline molecules of the future.”