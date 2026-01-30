Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) today announced plans to invest more than $3.5 billion to build a new manufacturing plant in Pennsylvania.

The site, in Lehigh Valley, will serve as the company’s newest injectable medicine and device manufacturing facility. Indianapolis-based Lilly plans to produce next-generation weight-loss therapies there, including retatrutide, a first-in-class investigational GIP, GLP-1 and glucagon triple hormone receptor agonist.

This marks the fourth new U.S. manufacturing site announced by Lilly since February 2025. The company said it marks its commitment to bolster domestic medicine production. It follows the new facilities announced in Virginia, Texas and Alabama.

Lilly says it expects the new plant to bring 850 high-value jobs to the area. Those roles include engineers, scientists, operations personnel and lab technicians. The company expects to begin construction in 2026, generating 2,000 construction jobs. It anticipates making the site operational in 2031.

According to a news release, the new facility boosts the Lehigh Valley economy. It selected the site from more than 300 applications, partly based on its proximity to STEM universities, its technical manufacturing economy and its existing infrastructure.

The company said increasing demand from the biotech industry also played a role. It believes the region offers convenient access to utilities, transportation and favorable zoning and incentives.

Lilly plans to use advanced activities, including AI, machine learning, integrated monitoring and data analytics. It hopes to enable efficient operations and a reliable supply of medicine. The company said it intends to partner with local universities and invest in education across Pennsylvania to develop talent.

Commentary from Eli Lilly officials

David A. Ricks, Lilly chair and CEO, said:

“Our mission starts with patients and delivering the medicines they need. To meet increasing demand, we’re expanding our U.S. manufacturing network, with Lehigh Valley adding capacity for next‑generation weight-loss medicines. We’re creating high‑quality jobs and collaborating across the region—with suppliers, educators, and workforce‑development partners—to make critical medicines in the U.S. That’s our commitment—to patients, to our new Pennsylvania home and to our country.”

Edgardo Hernandez, EVP and president of Lilly Manufacturing Operations, said:

“Lilly Lehigh Valley—our newest injectable medicine and device manufacturing facility—will increase access to next-generation weight-loss treatments and improve the domestic supply of essential medicines for current and future patients. Our investment here is more than just building a facility—it’s about building a shared future with the people and communities of the Commonwealth. Through meaningful partnerships in Pennsylvania, we’re committed to fostering collaboration, driving innovation, advancing environmental stewardship, and creating lasting positive impact that extends far beyond our facility walls.”