Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging buys facility to expand third-party logistics

The new facility, announced last week, nearly doubles Legacy’s total footprint to more than 500,000 square feet.
The new space allows Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging to significantly grow its existing third-party logistics operations. The company has plans to divide the open-design building into dedicated departments. There will be departments for new SKU handling and artwork, a retail management team for real-time inventory monitoring and reordering, an automated oversight initiative to best ensure quality and price competitiveness via enhanced efficiencies, and a warehousing and shipping wing to finalize and even deliver finished products.
“The new facility allows us to dramatically ramp up third-party logistics and distribution services that we’ve already been performing for quite some time,” Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging CEO Dave Spence said in a news release. “As the needs of our customers evolve, this provides an opportunity to offer a more comprehensive service offering well beyond our traditional role as a contract packaging organization. Increasingly, Legacy is becoming a turnkey, start-to-finish partner for preparing, finalizing and bringing finished products directly to market.”
Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging provides pharma with bottling, blistering, pouching, unit-of-use, serialization, compliance and secondary packaging services.
