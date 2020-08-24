Kohlberg & Co. snaps up majority stake in PCI Pharma Services

Private equity outfit Kohlberg & Co. announced today that it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in pharma supply chain outsourcer PCI Pharma Services.

Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala Investment is also making a significant investment in Philadelphia-based PCI. Financial terms of the deal were not disclsoed.

Private markets investment manager Partners Group, previously PCI’s majority owner, will retain a meaningful minority stake.

PCI Pharma Services provides a broad range of integrated pharmaceutical supply chain solutions from the earliest stages of drug development through to commercial launch. It boasts global capabilities for drug development and manufacturing, clinical trials services and commercial packaging services — with 25 GMP facilities across six countries rougly 3,900 employees worldwide.

“Our teams at PCI have embarked on a purposeful journey over recent years to transform the company by executing a successful growth strategy, providing customers with innovative and integrated supply chain solutions and delivering the industry-leading customer experience by differentiating through investment in global capabilities, operational excellence, technology and our biggest asset, our talented people,” PCI CEO Salim Haffar said in a news release

Added Haffar: “Kohlberg brings considerable successful experience in the biopharmaceuticals and medical device areas, and I am thrilled to be continuing with them to accelerate the growth of our commercial, clinical trial services, and development manufacturing businesses under this new alliance. Both Kohlberg and Mubadala’s experience and track record in supporting successful management teams will make a great impact on PCI’s continued journey of transformation as we focus on building capabilities to support the future demands of our biopharmaceutical customers in our shared goal of bringing life changing therapies to patients worldwide.”