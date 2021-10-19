Johnson & Johnson rises on Q3 earnings beat

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares ticked up today on third-quarter results that topped the consensus earnings forecast.

The New Brunswick, N.J.-based company posted profits of $3.7 billion, or $1.37 per share, on sales of $23.3 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2021, for a 3.2% bottom-line gain on sales growth of 10.7%.

Adjusted to exclude one-time items, earnings per share were $2.60, 25¢ ahead of Wall Street, where analysts were looking for sales of $23.7 billion.

