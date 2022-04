Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares ticked up today on first-quarter results that were mixed compared to the consensus forecast.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company posted profits of $5.1 billion, or $1.93 per share, on sales of $23.4 billion in the first quarter for a 16.9% bottom-line slide on sales growth of nearly 5%.

