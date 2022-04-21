Johnson & Johnson reaches opioid settlement with Alabama opioid

On the heels of announcing a $99 million opioid settlement with West Virginia, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has reached a similar deal worth $77 million with the State of Alabama.

The agreement removes J&J from cases filed in the state.

The agreement did not involve an admission of liability or wrongdoing.

In January, J&J reached similar deals with Colorado and Nevada.

Alabama had a drug overdose rate of 22.3 out of 100,000 people in 2020, which is roughly average for the U.S. West Virginia, conversely, has a death rate of 81.4 out of 100,000, which is the nation’s highest.

Alabama also reached similar deals with McKesson Corp. and Endo International Plc over opioid-related allegations. The former will pay the state $141 million to help bolster efforts to combat the opioid crisis in the state while the latter will spend $25 million.