The new facility will further expand the company’s U.S. manufacturing capacity as it looks to advance its portfolio and pipeline of medicines for cancer, immune-mediated and neurological diseases.
J&J said its investment includes cutting-edge manufacturing processes and training. At the new facility, it aims to develop a workforce skilled in advanced technologies shaping the future of medicine. The new plant includes supporting more than 500 skilled biomanufacturing jobs when fully operational. J&J also anticipates more than 4,000 construction jobs during site development.
According to a news release, the investment further strengthens the company’s economic impact across Pennsylvania. It currently has 10 facilities and more than 2 million square feet in the state, bringing its impact to more than $10 billion annually.
The latest investment comes as part of a $55 billion investment plan from J&J across U.S. manufacturing, R&D and technology through early 2029. It adds to expansions in North Carolina, among other U.S. investments.
“For 140 years, Johnson & Johnson has been a leading innovator in American healthcare, and we are honored to continue advancing that legacy in Pennsylvania,” said Joaquin Duato, chair and CEO. “By uniting scientific excellence with state-of-the-art manufacturing and strategic investment, and by working collaboratively with our communities, we are delivering for patients and creating significant opportunities for workers and families.”
Tell Us What You Think!