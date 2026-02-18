Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announced today that it plans to invest more than $1 billion in a next-generation cell therapy manufacturing facility in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

The new facility will further expand the company’s U.S. manufacturing capacity as it looks to advance its portfolio and pipeline of medicines for cancer, immune-mediated and neurological diseases.

J&J said its investment includes cutting-edge manufacturing processes and training. At the new facility, it aims to develop a workforce skilled in advanced technologies shaping the future of medicine. The new plant includes supporting more than 500 skilled biomanufacturing jobs when fully operational. J&J also anticipates more than 4,000 construction jobs during site development.

According to a news release, the investment further strengthens the company’s economic impact across Pennsylvania. It currently has 10 facilities and more than 2 million square feet in the state, bringing its impact to more than $10 billion annually.

The latest investment comes as part of a $55 billion investment plan from J&J across U.S. manufacturing, R&D and technology through early 2029. It adds to expansions in North Carolina, among other U.S. investments.

“For 140 years, Johnson & Johnson has been a leading innovator in American healthcare, and we are honored to continue advancing that legacy in Pennsylvania,” said Joaquin Duato, chair and CEO. “By uniting scientific excellence with state-of-the-art manufacturing and strategic investment, and by working collaboratively with our communities, we are delivering for patients and creating significant opportunities for workers and families.”