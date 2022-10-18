Johnson & Johnson beats The Street in Q3, MedTech sales rise

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) today reported third-quarter results that topped the consensus forecast, with MedTech business sales up more than 2%.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company posted profits of $4.5 billion, or $1.68 per share in the quarter. It pulled in sales of $23.8 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2022. That marked a 21.6% bottom-line gain on sales growth of 1.9%.

Adjusted to exclude one-time items, earnings per share were $2.48. That beat Wall Street expectations by 7¢, while analysts looked for sales of $23.3 billion.

