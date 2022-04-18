Johnson & Johnson announces opioid settlement with West Virginia

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has agreed to pay $99 million to put opioid-related claims in the State of West Virginia to bed.

The state has removed J&J from an ongoing trial in Kanawha County.

West Virginia will use the funds to support community efforts targeting the opioid crisis.

The settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing.

The settlement related to former sales of the drugs Duragesic (fentanyl transdermal system), Nucynta (tapentadol) and Nucynta ER, which

West Virginia had accused Janssen, Teva and Allergan of violating state laws related to shipping opioids.

In January, J&J announced similar deals with Colorado and Nevada.

In 2015, Johnson & Johnson divested U.S. license rights for Nucynta-based products.

The company permanently discontinued sales of Duragesic transdermal systems in 2020.

JNJ shares were up 0.16% to $180.22 in morning trading.