J&J exec denies pressure to rush COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) chief scientific officer said today that the first doses of his company’s COVID-19 vaccine could be available for frontline healthcare workers in January or February, but added the company isn’t rushing it.

If granted an emergency use authorization by the FDA, that’s the earliest Dr. Paul Stoffels said the single-dose vaccine developed by J&J’s Janssen Pharmaceuticals could become available. After frontline workers, the elderly and those with comorbidities would be the next recipients, followed by the general population, Stoffels said during the virtual MedTech Conference by AdvaMed.

Get the full story on our sister site, Medical Design & Outsourcing.