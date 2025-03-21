J&J breaks ground on $2B manufacturing facility in North Carolina

Johnson & Johnson today announced it broke ground on a $2 billion biologics manufacturing facility in Wilson, N.C., a small portion of the company’s $55 billion U.S. investment initiative over the next four years.

The 500,000 sq. ft facility will expand the company’s capacity to develop and produce advanced therapies for oncology, immunology and neurological diseases. Once operational, it is expected to employ more than 500 workers and contribute $3 billion in economic impact across North Carolina during its first decade.

“We are pleased to make this significant investment in our manufacturing network in the United States. This state-of-the-art biologics facility in North Carolina will help Johnson & Johnson to accelerate the delivery of our portfolio and pipeline of transformational medicines for patients,” said Jennifer Taubert, executive VP and worldwide chair of J&J Innovative Medicine. “This $2 billion investment will bring more than 5,000 high-wage manufacturing and construction jobs to North Carolina and the partnerships we are forging in the community will support local educational initiatives to develop the workforce of the future.”

The Wilson facility is part of Johnson & Johnson’s broader plan to expand its manufacturing and R&D capabilities in the U.S., where it already operates 22 manufacturing sites. The company estimates that approximately 5,000 construction jobs will be created during the development of the North Carolina site alone.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein welcomed the company’s presence in the state.

“Wilson is an important life sciences hub, and I am excited to welcome Johnson & Johnson as it expands its manufacturing footprint in our state,” said Stein. “I look forward to seeing the impact this investment will have on medical innovation and North Carolina’s workforce.”

Collaborating with the community

In addition to new jobs and infrastructure, the company announced workforce development initiatives targeting local students. These include expanded STEM programs in Wilson County Schools through a partnership with the Smithsonian Science Education Center and the rollout of the BioWork certificate program in all Wilson County high schools. The program, developed with the North Carolina Biotechnology Center and Wilson Community College, will equip students with the skills needed for careers in the life sciences industry.

“Johnson & Johnson is a recognized industry leader in pharmaceutical research, development and manufacturing, and we are proud to be part of the Wilson community,” said Dapo Ajayi, VP of Innovative Medicine Supply Chain at Johnson & Johnson. “This is a major investment and an exciting time as we start construction on this advanced manufacturing facility, using the latest technology and building a highly skilled workforce to deliver on our promise to patients.”

The groundbreaking follows Johnson & Johnson’s announcement of its expanded U.S. investment strategy, which includes advanced manufacturing, digital technologies, and research infrastructure focused on oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular disease, and robotic surgery.