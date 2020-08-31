JanOne selects partner for bottling for PAD drug

JanOne recently announced that it has forged a partnership with a company to bottle and label its JAN101 drug.

JanOne said it is preparing its investigational new drug application for FDA submission as a potential treatment for vascular complications caused by COVID-19. The drug is already planned for use in Phase 2b trials as a treatment for peripheral artery disease that is expected to start in the first quarter of 2021.

JAN101 is a sodium nitrate-based compound that has been shown to improve blood flow, restore vascular function, mitigate inflammation and prevent potential tissue damage in major organs.

“Having world-class partners is essential to our success and we continue to build our extended team with some of the most innovative and reputable companies in the world,” CEO Tony Isaac said in a news release.

The company said it expects to submit the IND for the treatment of COVID-19 vascular complications in the next few weeks. It also plans to scale-up production with GMP manufacturing expected to begin by the middle of September.