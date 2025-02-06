Jabil acquires Pharmaceutics International, Inc.

Jabil announced that it acquired Pharmaceutics International, Inc. (Pii), a CDMO specializing in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Pii offers early stage, clinical and commercial volume aseptic filling, lyophilization and oral solid dose manufacturing. Jabil completed the acquisition on Feb. 3.

“As the pace of healthcare innovation accelerates, pharmaceutical companies need partners who can help them scale rapidly with a focus on quality and safety. Jabil and Pii’s combined capabilities can provide end-to-end support for pharmaceutical customers, offering one safe, trusted pair of hands to simplify their entire supply chain,” said Mike Mahaz, SVP, global business units, Healthcare, at Jabil.

Jabil said the acquisition significantly enhances its existing Pharmaceutical Solutions offering. That includes the development and commercial production of auto-injectors, pen injectors, inhalers, and on-body pumps. Pii’s insights, depth of knowledge and capabilities can help Jabil meet the clinical and commercial drug manufacturing demands of healthcare customers.

Pii’s footprint spans more than 360,000 square feet across four sites on a single campus in Hunt Valley, Maryland. Its state-of-the-art GMP facilities contain more than 70 manufacturing rooms. The company said the acquisition grants it access to expanded global infrastructure, cutting-edge automation and enhanced supply chain efficiencies.

“This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Pii. We look forward to leveraging Jabil’s extensive expertise to accelerate our mission of delivering best-in-class drug development and manufacturing solutions to our customers and ultimately the patients we serve,” said John Fowler, president and CEO at Pii.