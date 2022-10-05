Ipsen opened its new manufacturing site in Blanchardstown in Dublin, Ireland last week following a €52 million investment.

Irish news outlet RTE reported the opening on Sept. 26. The report said the investment aims to upgrade and expand the existing facility’s capabilities.

The improved site features 175 employees, according to RTE. Ipsen’s Ireland R&D and manufacturing teams have scaled active pharmaceutical ingredient production by 10% year-over-year as a result of the facility’s improvements, the report said. Ipsen stated that the investment supported the “extension and acceleration of vital medicine production.”

Expansion in Ireland represents Ipsen’s recognition of the Irish market’s important role in its international network, the report said. Ipsen intends to continue growth as a provider of care across oncology, rare diseases and neuroscience.

“Ipsen is committed to continued investment and innovation in Ireland to support improved care for patients across the therapeutic areas we serve – oncology, rare disease and neuroscience,” Ipsen CEO David Loew said, per RTE. “This new investment in Dublin is a milestone in our ongoing journey of innovation and our growing footprint in Ireland. We hope to continue building Ipsen Ireland as an important pharmaceutical manufacturing and development site within Europe.”

The company also plans to invest €15 million more in the Dublin site between 2023 and 2026, RTE reported. This cash infusion aims to facilitate continued enhancement in both technology and sustainability.

“It’s great to see a biopharmaceutical company which has been here for over 30 years continuing to invest and grow in Ireland, particularly when the goal is to help more patients achieve a better quality of life through its medicines,” said Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.