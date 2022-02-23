Integra debuts single-channel pipetting module

Liquid handling specialist Integra Biosciences (Hudson, New Hampshire) has introduced the D-One single-channel pipetting module that supports hands-free transfers from individual tubes or wells when used with the company’s Assist Plus pipetting robot.

According to the manufacturer, the system can automate operations such as serial dilutions, sample normalization and pipetting complex plate layouts.

The pipetting module can thus bolster lab productivity and reproducibility while also minimizing errors and strain.

The company offers the D-One in a low-volume range of 0.5 to 300 μl. A version with a range between 5 to 1250 μl is also available for high volumes.

Integra incorporated a sensor to determine liquid levels automatically before aspiration.

The company notes that the D-One works with its GripTips for benchtop pipetting applications.

Using the D-One with the company’s Assist Plus robot is said to optimize accuracy and reproducibility.