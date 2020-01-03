How Stäubli and ARxIUM collaborated on pharma automation

ARxIUM is collaborating with Stäubli for its TX-60L UL robot to enhance the effectiveness of pharmacy operations by improving the safety and accuracy of IV admixture compounding.

The collaboration particularly aids ARxIUM’s RIVA fully automated IV compounding system used by hospital pharmacies to prepare IV syringes and bags. It is designed to address safety for the patient and the pharmacy technician by automating the preparation process.

Stäubli’s TX-60L UL robot is designed to help move products from station to station through the RIVA compounding cell as each product is processed. When combined with the RIVA, Stäubli’s product offers quick movement and allows users the flexibility to run single daily shifts, compared to some users who run RIVA for 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Another vital aspect of RIVA highlighted by ARxIUM is the importance of strict sterile cleanliness, as the company cited the need for an automated system to fill that need. It believes that Stäubli’s TX-60L UL robot fits that bill.

ARxIUM has more than 50 TX-60L UL robots and controllers installed for RIVA compounding cells and has used RIVA machines to fill more than 8 million doses, according to a news release.

“ARxIUM takes great pride in its disciplined process of assessing a potential client’s business objectives and designing a solution that fits its specific needs and goal,” ARxIUM said in the news release. “The company applies this approach to help customers in every facet of the pharmacy market – including hospitals/health systems, government, long-term care and retail – to optimize operations and business through automated compounding, packaging and dispensing, production and workflow design, inventory control and storage and much more.”