How silica can support cold chain logistics

In the early days of the pandemic, the subarctic storage requirements for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines sparked renewed interest in the cold chain. One potentially overlooked element of the cold chain is silica, according to the specialty chemicals company Evonik. The company states that its Aerosil fumed silica supports passively cold transport units using cool packs or dry ice. Specifically, fumed silica supports passive cooling without an external energy source. The company synthesizes its vacuum insulation panels (VIPs) lined with Aerosil in a 1200° C hydrogen flame. VIPs filled with fumed silica offer substantial insulation with a thin layer of material. Fumed silica–based materials are thus suitable for use in insulating containers or boxes for temperature-controlled transport of goods that require temperature stability. The ‘k’ value for Aerosil in vacuum and non-vacuum states are as follows: Vacuum state: λ ≈ 5 mW/m.K; Non-vacuum state: λ = 20 mW/m.K. Evonik states that Aerosil fumed silica can lower energy consumption and reduce carbon dioxide emissions owing to its energy retention properties. The product can also save space when used as an alternative to polystyrene. Aerosil products also have a life cycle of more than 30 years.