These days, pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities are sensor-laden and increasingly well-equipped to monitor energy use. Imagine sensors monitoring energy consumption in bioreactors, tracking water usage in purification processes, or measuring waste generation from API production. Modern pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities have become dense ecosystems of sensor networks, tapping a range of technologies to optimize sustainability. Examples include wireless multiparameter sensors in bioreactors simultaneously tracking dissolved oxygen, pH, and temperature while calculating energy efficiency metrics in real time. Or ultraviolet spectral sensors work alongside total organic carbon (TOC) meters in water purification systems and RFID-enabled smart sensors guiding API production.

Such sensors and technologies offer more than mere compliance checkpoints—they provide data points in the pharmaceutical industry’s growing sustainability strategy while offering growing opportunities for automation. “Pharma is a perfect fit for our automated approach,” explains Stanislav Kazanov, Head of Sustainability at Innowise, who will speak at PHARMAP 2025 in Berlin. “We can easily monitor things like energy use in bioreactors, water consumption in purification processes, and waste generation from API production. This data-driven approach streamlines compliance documentation and helps identify resource-intensive processes like lyophilization for improvement.”

Kazanov goes on to say that “pharma’s GMP requirements are a real asset.” He continued: “The thorough validation process ensures the environmental data we collect is highly reliable.”

Breaking down big-picture challenges

Kazanov’s employer Innowise is an international software development compan expanding its footprint in the pharmaceutical sector by connecting these regulatory requirements with environmental goals. Kazanov brings a unique perspective to sustainability, having spent years as a data engineer before taking on his current role. “Coming from data engineering, I know the impact of clear, measurable information,” he notes. “In sustainability, it’s easy to get lost in big-picture ideas. We break environmental challenges into manageable pieces with software that tracks energy use and waste, so strategies are based on hard numbers, not just good intentions.”

Bridging compliance, data analytics, and sustainability often brings together teams who rarely collaborated in the past—like production line engineers, environmental health and safety officers, and IT specialists. Kazanov notes that when these departments share a unified data dashboard, it not only streamlines decision-making but also fosters a culture of continuous improvement.

This data-focused approach helps pharmaceutical companies tackle what Kazanov identifies as their three biggest sustainability challenges: “optimization of energy use in manufacturing and cold storage, finding new ways to manage waste—particularly chemical byproducts and packaging—and optimization of the supply chain to reduce transportation emissions.”

The key, according to Kazanov, is developing solutions that make a real impact while working within the industry’s strict regulatory framework. “Pharmaceutical manufacturing definitely has a unique set of sustainability challenges. The key is finding solutions that work—read: make impact—within the existing regulatory framework.”

Investments in a green future

The pharmaceutical industry’s increasing focus on sustainability comes at an opportune time. “The news that 92% of CFOs plan to increase sustainability spending in 2025 is incredibly encouraging, and it opens the door for strategic investments in pharma,” Kazanov says.

He recommends manufacturers focus their investments in three key areas: energy-efficient technologies like advanced cooling systems and continuous processing equipment; digital tools that streamline sustainability tracking and reporting; and innovations in green chemistry, including more efficient processes and sustainable packaging.

“For pharma manufacturers, some of the smartest investments will be in energy-efficient technologies that can cut operating costs and reduce environmental impact simultaneously,” Kazanov explains. “Digital tools that speed up sustainability tracking and reporting are another good bet—they save time and build credibility with stakeholders.”

Converting data into strategic action

At the heart of Innowise’s approach are sustainability applications and Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) tools designed specifically for pharmaceutical companies. Rather than simply collecting data, these technologies provide actionable insights.

“The sustainability apps and EPD tools we’ve developed at Innowise are mostly about providing insights,” says Kazanov. “For pharmaceutical companies, this means understanding the environmental impact of their products at every stage. The app gives a real-time view of emissions, water use, and waste, highlighting areas for targeted improvement. The EPD tools then help communicate that progress to regulators and customers.”

This real-time capability represents a significant advancement for an industry accustomed to retrospective reporting. “Today, real-time data analytics provides a critical advantage for pharma companies,” Kazanov points out. “They get a constant stream of information on everything from emissions and resource use to critical quality parameters like temperature and contamination. This allows pharma manufacturers to address issues immediately, adapt to changing ESG expectations, and maintain GMP compliance all at the same time.”

Despite the technological advances in the industry, Kazanov sees one area with tremendous untapped potential: artificial intelligence. “It’s surprising that only 6% of companies use AI for sustainability. There’s so much potential, especially in pharma,” he says.

For instance, predictive AI models can anticipate maintenance needs for pumps and agitators, preventing downtime and reducing unnecessary power consumption. Over time, such targeted interventions can accumulate into notable environmental and cost benefits.

He outlines both short-term and long-term applications for AI in pharmaceutical sustainability. “For a quick start, AI can analyze equipment performance to identify energy savings or automate ESG reporting. But the real potential lies in longer-term initiatives: optimization of drug production, supply chain needs forecasts, and even simulation of environmental impact before manufacturing begins.”

The future of green pharmaceutical manufacturing

Looking ahead, Kazanov envisions significant transformation in the pharmaceutical industry’s approach to sustainability over the next few years. “What will pharmaceutical sustainability look like in 3-5 years? I predict a shift towards continuous manufacturing, a rise in biodegradable and smart packaging, AI-powered optimization, and perhaps blockchain integration in supply chains,” he forecasts.

These technologies, he believes, have the potential to fundamentally change how the industry approaches environmental responsibility—creating a future where regulatory compliance and sustainability goals aren’t competing priorities but complementary objectives achieved through the same data-driven processes.

“I truly believe these technologies have the potential to positively change the industry’s approach to environmental responsibility,” Kazanov concludes. “It’s about finding that balance between doing good for the planet and running a smart business.”

