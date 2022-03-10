How medtech and pharma are responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Medtech and pharma companies continue to support Ukraine relief efforts following Russia’s invasion.

Previously, the World Health Organization announced that it was sending “essential medical supplies” to Ukraine — including its first shipment of 36 metric tons of supplies for trauma care and emergency surgery and other health supplies — to meet the needs of more than 150,000 patients. Medical device and pharmaceutical companies have taken various actions for support efforts, ranging from matching employee contributions and sending supplies to suspending operations in the region.

