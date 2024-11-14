A maker of pharma manufacturing workstations says wearable biometric ID products are solving a security and efficiency challenge.

Traditionally, pharmaceutical manufacturers have used a complex patchwork of access points, workstations, and tools, according to Fremont, California–based Arista Corp. Think badges, passwords and more, with the potential for someone other than the intended operator to gain access.

But now, biometric ID wearables such as the wrist-word Nymi Band combine biometrics, security, and privacy to enable facility employees to have passwordless, contactless workflow across applications, systems, and networks — all without having to replace technological infrastructure. Nymi, which is a subsidiary of Innominds, says nine 9 of the top 10 global pharmaceutical manufacturers across 15 countries presently use its bands.

Scanners are now able to read biometric wearables such as Nymi Bands. Combined with equipment such as Arista mobile workstations, the result can be seamless identification and authentication of authorized users throughout pharmaceutical facilities, Arista’s owner Paul Shu said in a news release shared with Pharmaceutical Processing World.

“Using unique biometric ID wearables like Nymi bands is not only more secure than utilizing credentials (such as passwords) that can be compromised, but also enables much faster access to a wide range of tools. When utilized with equipment such as mobile workstations or handheld devices that require authorization to use, the combination unlocks greater productivity,” Shu said.

“Ultimately, the wearable bands provide much greater security to pharmaceutical facilities. Employees cannot take someone else’s band and log into a computer since each band corresponds with the operator’s specific biometric data.”

Biometric ID bands can work with mobile workstations

In the case of Nymi, the biometric wristband works in conjunction with the Nymi Connected Worker Platform, which provides an intermediary layer between employees and their employer’s complicated IT infrastructure.

Nymi Band fingerprint-based authentication is needed as little as once per day. The bands deactivate and disconnect from the workplace when taken off at the end of a shift. Access for each employee is custom-set.

According to Shu, biometric wearables pair with short-range wireless near-field communication (NFC) technology to expedite identification, authorized access, and communication. In Arista’s case, its mobile workstations now have an optional NFC reader that can be used throughout pharmaceutical facilities with biometric wearables and other forms of identification. Thanks to a lithium-ion battery, Arista’s Mobile Operator Workstation can move around an operation without needing to be plugged into the wall to function.

“Biometric ID wearables like Nymi Bands are much more secure than any other NFC device, so are ideal for logging into a wide range of pharmaceutical devices,” Shu said. “When used with equipment such as mobile workstations, the combination can further promote productivity, allowing the work to occur where needed. The technology provides greater security, convenience, and efficiency, so we expect its use to grow in the industry and beyond.”