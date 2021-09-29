Honeywell acquires MES firm Performix

Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) will integrate manufacturing execution system (MES) software offerings from Performix Inc. into its portfolio of offerings for life science companies.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Houston, Texas–based Performix specializes in creating MES software for pharma and biotech companies. The company also has an office in Pune, India.

Late last year, Honeywell announced its intent to acquire privately-held Sparta Systems (Atlanta), a provider of quality management software, for $1.3 billion.

Honeywell’s life sciences strategy is to offer a comprehensive software suite that can integrate multiple systems into a single manufacturing ecosystem, according to Ujjwal Kumar, president of Honeywell Process Solutions. “Honeywell can now offer customers a tailored solution designed for their specific industry that combines process automation, production management, quality management and data analytics into a single software suite,” he said in a statement.

Performix was founded in 2006 to serve the MES needs of companies in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics and specialty chemicals industries.

Honeywell was one of the company’s core partners, along with SAP (NYSE:SAP) and Neo PLM.