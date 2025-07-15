Hikma to spend another $1B on US manufacturing, R&D

Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA recently announced that it will invest $1 billion by 2030 to further expand U.S. manufacturing and R&D.

London-based Hikma has already invested more than $4 billion over the past 15 years in expanding its U.S. presence, which was first established in 1991.

The new “America Leans on Hikma” phase, announced June 28, is the company’s latest effort to increase the volume of essential medicines it develops and produces across its R&D and manufacturing sites in Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio — and in Cherry Hill and Dayton, New Jersey. The new expansion will strengthen Hikma’s portfolio of more than 800 medicines and boost it’s U.S.-based capacity to produce large volumes of high-quality and affordable medicines.

“We are proud to continue our ongoing investments in U.S. manufacturing and R&D to better serve the needs of American patients,” said Hafrun Fridriksdottir, president of Hikma Rx, in a news release. “Hikma and our 2,300 dedicated U.S. people are committed to supporting healthier communities nationwide by providing Americans with a steady and reliable supply of domestically produced quality medicines.”

Dr. Bill Larkins, President, Hikma Injectables, said: “Over the past 15 years, Hikma has grown to become a top three U.S. supplier of sterile injectable medicines by volume with more than 180 injectable products in our portfolio and a growing pipeline. This new phase of U.S. investment will enhance and expand our sterile injectables production capabilities and enable us to continue providing our broad portfolio of essential medicines to U.S. patients.”

Founded in 1978, the British multinational produces over 800 generic, specialty and branded pharmaceutical products.