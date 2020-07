Two U.S. government agencies today announced an agreement with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE ) for production and delivery of 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services, along with the U.S. Defense Dept., agreed to the large-scale production and U.S. delivery deal once Pfizer’s vaccine is successfully manufactured and approved. In addition to the 100 million doses initially agreed upon. the U.S. government will be able to acquire an additional 500 million doses.

