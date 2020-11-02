HHS offering COVID-19 vaccine supply kits 

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently announced it was gathering supply kits to facilitate a potential mass vaccine effort.

FDA has yet to approve a vaccine for COVID-19, and at least five states are planning to require independent verification of vaccines after FDA approval.

In the interim, HHS is partnering with McKesson to build a stockpile of supply kits that include needles, syringes, alcohol prep pads, personal protective equipment and other supplies needed to dispense COVID-19 vaccines. The kits will not, however, include sharps containers, gloves or bandages. Some vaccine sites could require additional personal protective equipment, according to HHS.

McKesson will also assist in distributing COVID-19 vaccines to vaccine sites on behalf of the U.S. government.

“Operation Warp Speed is laying the necessary groundwork for the rollout of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, including working for months to ensure we have enough ancillary supplies like needles and syringes,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement on Oct. 30.