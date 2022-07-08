HHS makes 144,000 more doses of Jynneos monkeypox vaccine available 

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has said it would make available an additional 144,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine doses available to states and jurisdictions.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX:BAVA) is the manufacturer of the vaccine.

Jynneos won FDA approval for both smallpox and monkeypox in 2019.

There have been approximately 700 confirmed monkeypox cases in the U.S., according to the CDC.

HHS said it would begin shipping the most recent doses from the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) on July 11.

“We are using every tool we have to increase and accelerate Jynneos vaccine availability in jurisdictions that need them the most,” said Steve Adams, Director of the Strategic National Stockpile, in a statement. “In less than ten days, we’ve made available 200,000 Jynneos vaccine doses in communities where transmission has been the highest and with high-risk populations, and significantly scaled testing availability and convenience.”

This summer, Bavarian Nordic announced that the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) had ordered an additional 2.5 million doses of liquid-frozen Jynneos vaccine. To date, BARDA has ordered a total of 4.4 million Jynneos doses for 2022 and 2023.

On June 28, HHS said it would make a round of 56,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine available. To date, federal officials have made available 41,000 doses.

Internationally, a substantial number of monkeypox patients (approximately 41%) are HIV-positive, according to a WHO update.