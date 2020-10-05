HHS gives Vaxxas $22M to support vaccine patch tech

Vaxxas announced today that it has received a $22 million award from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) at U.S. HHS to support a clinical study involving the company’s vaccine-delivery patch.

The money will mostly pay for a Phase 1 clinical study in which Vaxxas’ high-density micro-array patch (HD-MAP) delivering pandemic influenza vaccine to more than 400 people. Researchers chose pandemic influenza vaccine for the $24.1 million study in order to comprehensively baseline the immune responses and safety of the novel HD-MAP vaccination platform.

Vaxxas (Cambridge, Mass.; Brisbane, Australia) is also actively investigating opportunities to improve the performance of other pandemic vaccines including against COVID-19, as well as a broad range of non-pandemic infectious disease vaccines.

