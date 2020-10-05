HHS gives Vaxxas $22M to support vaccine patch tech

The money will mostly pay for a Phase 1 clinical study in which Vaxxas’ high-density micro-array patch (HD-MAP) delivering pandemic influenza vaccine to more than 400 people. Researchers chose pandemic influenza vaccine for the $24.1 million study in order to comprehensively baseline the immune responses and safety of the novel HD-MAP vaccination platform.
Vaxxas (Cambridge, Mass.; Brisbane, Australia) is also actively investigating opportunities to improve the performance of other pandemic vaccines including against COVID-19, as well as a broad range of non-pandemic infectious disease vaccines.
Get the full story on our sister site Drug Delivery Business News.
Tell Us What You Think!