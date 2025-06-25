Hemco highlights its self-contained workstations

NEWS RELEASE: Hemco highlights its MicroFlow rust-resistant, self-contained workstations

Independence, Missouri — Hemco is selling its MicroFlow self-contained workstations for any environment where people may be subject to small amounts of non-hazardous fumes and odors.

MicroFlow is a ductless, carbon-filtered workstation equipped with activated carbon filtration. It is designed to collect small amounts of non-hazardous fumes and odors.

It is completely self-contained and has an integral recessed work surface to contain spills. It features a clear hood surrounded with a safety viewing sash for the user. The sash can be conformed for use with a microscope. A variable speed fan control provides the option of high and medium speeds or low flow for sensitive operations.

The Hemco MicroFlow operates on 115 V AC, or 230 V International, and conforms to UL, CSA, and CE requirements. The electrical cord port exits on the left side. There’s an easy change out of the used filter, with a recommended filter change every 60_90 days. Filter life varies with usage.

