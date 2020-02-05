Healthcare packaging spinoff Airnov touts products at Pharmapack

The medical device packaging industry has a newly spun-off company — Airnov Healthcare Packaging.

Specialty chemical company Clariant sold its healthcare packaging business in October 2019 to private equity firm Arsenal Capital Partners, which renamed the company Airnov. Matthias Brommer, who headed the business under Clariant, was named Airnov’s president and managing director.

Airnov manufactures products used to protect pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and diagnostic products from moisture and oxygen. This includes customizable, drop-in products such as canisters and packets, integrated desiccant systems and specially designed plastic bottles containing oxygen-barrier materials. The business has manufacturing facilities in France, the U.S., China, and India and employs around 600 people.

Get the full story on our sister site, Medical Design & Outsourcing.