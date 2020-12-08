Halix to help make AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine

Halix has inked an agreement with AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) for large-scale drug substance manufacture of AZD1222, the adenovirus vector-based COVID-19 vaccine.

The privately owned Dutch contract development and manufacturing organization will carry out the manufacturing services from its cGMP facility at the Leiden Bio Science Park.

The company has expanded the facility with two additional viral vector production lines.

The University of Oxford and its spinoff Vaccitech invented the AZD1222 vaccine. Halix was an original member of a consortium of organizations involved in the manufacture of the vaccine, which trails vaccine candidates from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NSDQ:MRNA) in terms of commercialization. Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could win emergency use authorization in the U.S. this week, while FDA could grant Moderna’s vaccine candidate the same status later in the month.