GSK to name Vishal Sikka to its board

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE/NYSE:GSK) has announced that the CEO of Vianai Systems, Vishal Sikka, will join its board as a non-executive director.

Vianai Systems is a Bay Area startup focused on ‘human-centered AI.’

Sikka will join after GSK spins off its consumer segment, which it will term ‘Haleon.’

At GSK, Sikka will provide perspective on AI, which GSK says is ‘central’ to its R&D.

Sikka has also worked as the CEO of Infosys, a management consulting firm and as a member of the board of German software giant SAP. Sikka also was named SAP’s first CTO in 2007. He decided to step down in 2014.

Sikka also serves on the board of directors of Oracle and BMW.

“I am delighted to welcome Vishal to GSK. He is an experienced board director and an outstanding technologist who has been at the forefront of advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning for decades,” Sir Jonathan Symonds, Chair of GSK, said in a press release. “Harnessing and applying these technologies to the discovery and development of new medicines and vaccines is central to our R&D approach, and Vishal’s insight and expertise will be invaluable as the company accelerates its efforts in this area.”

Sikka will receive £95,000 annually for his board duties at GSK.