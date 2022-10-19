Grifols kicks off new albumin plant in Dublin

Grifols today is inaugurating a new albumin purification and filling plant at its manufacturing and supply hub in Dublin.

Barcelona, Spain–based Grifols said the new facility addresses the growing demand for the plasma-derived medicine.

The newly built plant adds more than 183,000 square feet to Grifols’ Dublin facilities. The workforce will increase from 300 to more than 500 by 2024. Grifols has invested more than €300 million in its Irish operations since establishing a presence in the country in 2012.

“This significant investment by Grifols marks a 10-year milestone in its commitment to Ireland. The Irish site plays an important role in providing vital plasma-derived medicine to treat disease around the world,” said Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland.

Dublin is Grifols’ fifth manufacturing facility for essential plasma medicines — along with Barcelona; Clayton, North Carolina; Los Angeles, and Dreieich, Germany. Additional manufacturing sites will become operational in Montreal in 2024, and El Cairo, Egypt, in 2025.