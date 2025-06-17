Great Point Partners has acquired a majority stake in Eutecma, a Germany-based developer of reusable and modular temperature-controlled packaging for pharmaceutical cold chain logistics.

The investment will support Eutecma’s global expansion strategy, particularly in the U.S. market, and bolster its efforts to reduce emissions and waste in drug shipping and storage.

Eutecma supplies passive cooling systems for pharmaceutical, medical and diagnostic applications. Its IceCatch-branded packaging solutions are designed to maintain precise temperatures without active cooling elements. The company also operates a circular reuse system through a network of Refreshment Centers that clean, refurbish and recirculate packaging components. Customers receive real-time carbon dioxide reduction data as part of the program.

“We have successfully created innovative and sustainable cold chain solutions that have proven themselves with well-known pharmaceutical customers,” said Eutecma Co-Founder, Florian Zeilfelder. “Our work with GPP will advance that mission so we can strategically expand our reach, especially in the US and other geographies around the world.”

As part of the partnership, Eutecma has also acquired Resolvision, a proprietary machine system that automates the cleaning and preparation of reused packaging at its Refreshment Centers.

“Eutecma impressed us with their innovative technology and approach to sustainability that is making a significant impact for pharmaceutical clients,” said Eddie Hjerpe, senior vice president at GPP. “Their temperature performance, CO2 reduction data, and differentiated engineering is exactly what the evolving cold-chain industry is looking for today.”