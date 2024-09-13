The API Innovation Center (APIIC) announced that it received $14 million in U.S. government funding to lead a pharmaceutical production project.

The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response’s (ASPR) Center for Industrial Base Management and Supply Chain (IBMSC) provided the funding for APIIC to lead the development and domestic production of three critical active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used to treat asthma, diabetes and anxiety disorders.

APIIC plans to leverage advanced manufacturing technologies and research to further national strength in pharmaceutical innovation and supply chain resilience.

The BioMaP-Consortium, a multi-purpose acquisition vehicle, features industry partners across the drug and vaccine manufacturing supply chain. It’s supported by the ASPR’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). IBMSC pledged $14 million in funding, with APIIC planning to invest an additional $2.4 million into the development of the APIs in this project. The company says this marks a “significant step forward in securing the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain and addressing national health security risks.”

APIIC plans to lead the development and production of Albuterol, Desmopressin Acetate and Lorazepam. Albuterol treats asthma and other respiratory conditions. Desmopressin Acetate is used to treat diabetes insipidus and blood coagulation conditions, while Lorazepam is used for treating anxiety.

“This funding represents both a financial commitment and a significant step towards securing America’s pharmaceutical resiliency and patient access to critical medicines. By focusing on developing these high-impact molecules, we are creating a private-public blueprint for driving self-reliance that is essential for national health security and can be replicated across the country,” said Tony Sardella, chair and founder of APIIC.

Partners in this project include Mallinckrodt Specialty Generics, Apertus Pharmaceuticals, MilliporeSigma, and the University of Missouri–St. Louis (UMSL).