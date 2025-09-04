Gilead breaks ground on California manufacturing hub

Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq:GILD) announced that it broke ground on its new pharmaceutical development and manufacturing (PDM) technical development center (NTDC) in California.

The facility, located at the company’s Foster City headquarters, comes as part of a $32 billion investment in U.S. innovation through 2030. Gilead expects the investment to generate more than $43 billion in economic value nationwide. The company hopes to strengthen America’s biopharmaceutical leadership while fueling high-quality jobs, research and domestic manufacturing.

Gilead plans for the five-story, 180,000-square-foot facility to serve as a hub for innovation and collaboration across technical development and manufacturing teams. It expects to include flexible pilot lab space and advanced digital infrastructure. The company hopes to accelerate technology transfer and support the advancement of next-generation biologics across Gilead’s pipeline.

Features include digitally enabled systems, autonomous robotics and real-time digital monitoring. The company said it should become “one of the most AI-enabled centers in the biopharma industry.” Gilead expects the facility to strengthen its biologics capacity and capabilities to build on its broader U.S. expansion efforts. It projects more than 3,000 direct and indirect high-quality jobs created as a result.

Gilead also has two more state-of-the-art facilities under construction in the U.S. One is a research building for accelerating scientific discovery and another will manufacture biologics and expand domestic production capacity.

“This new facility is part of our vision for delivering next generation therapies and a cornerstone of Gilead’s $32 billion investment commitment in the United States,” said Daniel O’Day, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gilead Sciences. “We have multiple construction projects underway, all of which will generate thousands of American jobs and help to drive U.S. leadership in global biopharma innovation.”