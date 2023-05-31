Getinge to acquire High Purity New England for up to $290M

Getinge announces today that it will purchase High Purity New England, a Smithfield, Rhode Island–based provider of custom single-use products for bioprocessing applications.

The Sweden-based life sciences giant will pay SEK 1.3 billion ($120 million)for all of privately-held High Purity New England’s outstanding shares at closing. In addition, there could be a maximum earn out of approximately SEK 1.85 billion ($170 million) in 2024–2026 if agreed net revenue performance milestones are achieved in 2023–2025.

Getinge expects the deal to close in Q3 2023, subject to customary consents, closing and regulatory conditions.