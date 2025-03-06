Getinge launches manual, externally openable port for pharma manufacturing

Getinge recently launched its DPTE-FLEX manual, externally openable port for pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The company designed the port to enhance safety, efficiency and compliance. It allows for secure, gloveless transfers to reduce human intervention and contamination risks.

“The external handles of the DPTE-FLEX perform dual functions – unlocking/locking and opening/closing – all accessible from outside the enclosure,” said Anneke Evers, Director Aseptic Transfer Portfolio at Getinge. “When combined with a sleeveless DPTE-BetaBag®, this solution improves the manufacturing processes by eliminating the need for traditional glove ports.”

Getinge said that it developed DPTE-FLEX to align with Annex 1 guidelines and ensure seamless compliance with regulatory requirements.

“The fully mechanical, interlocked system provides a safe and user-friendly connection and disconnection of the DPTE Beta part,” Anneke said. “With an intuitive design, it enhances workflow efficiency while improving operator ergonomics.”

DPTE-FLEX has a small footprint and the same installation diameter as the company’s DPTE-XS Alpha port. It has a fully controlled alpha door movement, large 160 degree opening angle and the possibility to choose a funnel and internal opening as options.