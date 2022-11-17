GE HealthCare today announced it is investing $80 million to expand contrast media production capacity in Norway.

The investment will go toward increasing manufacturing capacity by 30% at its active pharmaceutical ingredients site in Lindesnes, Norway. As a result, the investment will create around 100 new jobs.

GE HealthCare officials have committed to addressing the significant global demand for iodinated contrast media. The media enables a host of X-ray and computed tomography (CT) procedures around the world.

