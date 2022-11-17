Continue to Site

GE HealthCare investing $80M in contrast media ingredients plant in Norway

GE Healthcare image illustrating contrast media uses

GE Healthcare says its contrast media products are used in more than 100 million procedures globally every year. [Image courtesy of GE Healthcare]

GE HealthCare today announced it is investing $80 million to expand contrast media production capacity in Norway.

The investment will go toward increasing manufacturing capacity by 30% at its active pharmaceutical ingredients site in Lindesnes, Norway. As a result, the investment will create around 100 new jobs.

GE HealthCare officials have committed to addressing the significant global demand for iodinated contrast media. The media enables a host of X-ray and computed tomography (CT) procedures around the world.

