(Nasdaq: GEHC) announced a $138 million investment to expand its contrast media fill/finish manufacturing site in Cork, Ireland.

The company plans to expand with a new, state-of-the-art facility on the existing grounds of the Carrigtohill, Cork, site. It anticipates 25 million more patient doses per year of contrast media by the end of 2027 to help address a growing global demand. Contrast media, injectable diagnostic imaging agents, help enhance visualization during medical imaging tests.

GE HealthCare expects the demand for iodine-based contrast media to double in the next decade. Its new 3,000-square-meter facility can support both established and pipeline products to help meet that demand. It includes solution preparation vessels, multi-functional powder handling systems, a new filling line and autoclaves, with advanced automation systems underpinning production.

According to a news release, the company enlisted IPS-Integrated Project Services to lead the project. It expects to begin enabling construction works this month and anticipates the creation of more than 250 construction roles.

The company already expanded the Ireland site in recent years, with a new production line installed in Cork in 2022. (Read more about the medtech industry’s investments across Ireland HERE.)

“As an industry leader we have a responsibility to help meet the growing global demand for contrast media from healthcare providers and their patients. This new facility demonstrates our broader commitment not just to address future demand, but also to increase resiliency and security of industry supply for customers,” said President & CEO of GE HealthCare’s Pharmaceutical Diagnostics (PDx) segment, Kevin O’Neill.