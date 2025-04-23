Fujifilm, Regeneron ink $3B U.S. manufacturing agreement

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, a major contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has entered into a 10-year manufacturing supply agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, valued at over $3 billion.

The deal has the Fujifilm subsidiary providing U.S.-based manufacturing for Regeneron, with planned expansions at Fujifilm’s large-scale biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina. The Holly Springs plant is expected to start operations later this year. The company has already added 500 new positions as part of its overall goal of creating 1,400 new jobs in North Carolina by 2031.

“This agreement with an industry-leading biologic medicines company demonstrates that Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies is trusted by our partners to deliver through our technical expertise, talented team, and operational readiness,” said Toshihisa Iida, director, corporate VP, and GM of Life Sciences Strategy Headquarters and Bio-CDMO Division, at Fujifilm Corp. “Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies will be bringing additional capacity online in 2025, 2026 and beyond as it completes the current $7 billion of expansion projects underway in both Europe and United States.”

Lars Petersen, president and CEO of Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies, noted that the Holly Springs site is part of the company’s kojoX interconnected manufacturing network, which uses a modular approach with standardized equipment, processes, and procedures across the company’s sites around the globe to help ensure supply chain security and seamless tech transfer.

“Partnering with Regeneron, a global leader in biotechnology and scientific innovation, is a true honor for us, as we bring together our exceptional teams and shared vision to make transformative medicine accessible to patients,” Petersen said.

Daniel Van Plew, EVP and GM, Industrial Operations and Product Supply at Regeneron, said: “At Regeneron, we have the privilege of making some of the best and most innovative therapeutics in the industry, and we are acutely aware of Regeneron’s impact on people’s lives as we work to help treat or even cure devastating diseases. We take our role seriously, and our decision to work with Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies reflects our belief that they will meet our high standards and grow with us. We are excited about this unique relationship, and we are already working to bring capacity online at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies’ biologics manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina.”