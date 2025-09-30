Fujifilm Biotechnologies opens $3.2B manufacturing site in North Carolina

Fujifilm Biotechnologies recently announced it opened a $3.2 billion commercial-scale cell culture manufacturing site in Holly Springs, N.C., with eight 20,000-liter bioreactors and plans to double capacity.

The facility is one of the largest commercial cell culture sites in North America, the company said. Phase one spans drug substance and drug product manufacturing, with finished goods capabilities planned for 2026. A second phase will add eight more 20,000-liter bioreactors for a total of 16.

“Fujifilm’s total global investment of over $8 billion to expand our contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing life sciences for our partners, people, and patients. Our new commercial-scale manufacturing hub in the U.S. highlights Fujifilm’s dedication to supporting our partners in delivering biologic medicines targeting complex diseases,” said Toshihisa Iida, chair of Fujifilm Biotechnologies. “Securing strategic manufacturing capacity is crucial to our ‘Partners for Life‘ strategy, to help ensure a stable supply chain for our customers.”

The site currently employs more than 680 people and is expected to reach 750 by year end. Fujifilm said it plans to hire 1,400 by 2031.

“North Carolina is creating the future of biotech and Fujifilm is an industry leader,” said North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein. “This overall project will create 1,400 new, good-paying jobs in North Carolina by 2031 and will grow our state’s economy by $4.7 billion over the next decade. Fujifilm isn’t just strengthening the workforce of today – it’s investing in the workforce of tomorrow.”

More about the new manufacturing site

Fujifilm said it used its kojoX modular design to cut design time by 70%, creating a near-replica of its Denmark commercial site.

“I am inspired by our team’s incredible achievement in delivering this ambitious manufacturing hub in under five years. Leveraging our pioneering kojoX modular facility design approach, our teams and partners are able to accelerate build times, which will help get medicines to patients faster,” said Lars Petersen, president and CEO of Fujifilm Biotechnologies. “This site bridges a critical gap in supply; with the world’s aging population driving a surge in chronic diseases, it’s vital to keep pace with the demand for life-changing medicines.”

Fujifilm said the Holly Springs site will offset 100% of electricity-related carbon emissions through renewable energy certificates via a virtual power purchase agreement starting in 2026, supporting the company’s goal of carbon neutrality by fiscal 2040.