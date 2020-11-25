Freudenberg Sealing Technologies touts new high-performance seals for butterfly valves

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, in cooperation with French customer Definox, recently announced that it has developed a new series of high-performance seals for butterfly valves.

Definox produces valves and stainless steel equipment for the process industry; it specializes in producing components for processes in the pharmaceutical, food, beverage, cosmetics and animal feed sectors.

“We convinced our customer with our new, high-performance butterfly valve seal, which is tailored to meet specific requirements, so that they asked us to start replacing the seals of existing valve types,” said David Brenière, process industry sales manager at Freudenberg Sealing Technologies.

The result is a series of butterfly valves with different dimensions and available in the three FDA- and EU (VO) 1935/2004-compliant materials 75 EPDM 253356, 75 Fluoroprene XP 41 and 75 HNBR 254067.