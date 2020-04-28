Freudenberg Medical completes extractables testing for its PharmaFocus Premium tubing

Freudenberg Medical (Carpinteria, Calif.) today touted extractables testing performed on its PharmaFocus Premium silicone tubing used in biopharma fluid processing and single-use applications.

Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories conducted the independent extractables testing for Freudenberg Medical, drawing on BPOG and USP 665 protocols.

“We understand that identifying extractable and leachable substances is extremely important for our biopharma customers,“ said Jeff Mohror, VP and GM of Freudenberg Medical Carpinteria. “When specifying tubing into a process, this data will save customers valuable time and cost when bringing a new process into production.“

