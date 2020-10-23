Flu vaccination worries rise in South Korea following deaths

Some three dozen people have died in South Korea after receiving flu shots, leading several physicians to call for a pause in immunizations. Government officials initially reported there was no clear link between the deaths and the vaccines. Among the casualties was a 17-year-old high school student.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) plans to press forward with the free vaccination plan. When the tally of deaths stood at 25, KDCA Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong said there was a low possibility the vaccine was to blame, according to Reuters.

Many health officials across the world stress that flu vaccines are safe for the vast majority of the population.

Before South Korea’s 2020 vaccine program began, KDCA temporarily stopped the program as a result of logistical problems. A vaccine batch was inadvertently stored at room temperature, prompting a recall. Roughly 2,300 doses had already been administered, according to the New York Times. The mishap would cause the flu vaccine to lose potency but would likely not make it toxic.

In a separate event, a flu vaccine provider initiated a recall involving 615,000 doses after white particles were discovered in some of the vials. Nearly 18,000 people received the doses before the recall.

The Korean Medical Association has called for an investigation into the flu vaccination program.